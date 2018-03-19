St. Baldrick's shaves heads to raise funds for children's cancer

A fallen soldier's mother is honoring her son's legacy by turning his home into a place for other veterans.More >>
A fallen soldier's mother is honoring her son's legacy by turning his home into a place for other veterans.More >>
Eighteen year old Eli Poole is collecting cans from his neighbors in the Beechmont area.More >>
Eighteen year old Eli Poole is collecting cans from his neighbors in the Beechmont area.More >>
On Sunday, they held a head-shaving event at Mile Wide Beer Company. Over 75 people went bald to support the foundation's mission, St. Baldrick's said in a statement.More >>
On Sunday, they held a head-shaving event at Mile Wide Beer Company. Over 75 people went bald to support the foundation's mission, St. Baldrick's said in a statement.More >>
Gov. Matt Bevin is urging current and retired state workers in Kentucky to pressure lawmakers to act on revamping one of the nation's worst-funded public pension plans.More >>
Gov. Matt Bevin is urging current and retired state workers in Kentucky to pressure lawmakers to act on revamping one of the nation's worst-funded public pension plans.More >>
Clouds will gradually clear out as high pressure builds.More >>
Clouds will gradually clear out as high pressure builds.More >>