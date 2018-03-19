St. Baldrick's shaves heads to raise funds for children's cancer - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

St. Baldrick's shaves heads to raise funds for children's cancer

By Erin O'Neil, Digital Content Producer
Donations from the event fund research for pediatric cancer. (Source: WAVE 3 News) Donations from the event fund research for pediatric cancer. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -  Taking childhood back from cancer: That's the Saint Baldrick Foundation's goal.

On Sunday, they held a head-shaving event at Mile Wide Beer Company. Over 75 people went bald to support the foundation's mission, St. Baldrick's said in a statement. 

One in five children diagnosed with cancer does not survive, and those who do often suffer long-term effects from harsh treatment. All of the money raised at the fundraiser will support research for pediatric cancer treatments. 

Those at the event looked not only to the kids for inspiration, but to each other.

"She said, 'I woke up this morning and I told my husband I was going to come shave my head because he and I have never had to sit in a cancer ward.' And I looked at her and I said 'wow, that's pretty moving for someone who has no connection to kids cancer to come to a brave thing like that and shave her head,'" Lead Organizer Vicki Brandt said. 

The group says they raised over $80,000 today, but the fundraiser continues online here throughout the year.

