Gorilla walks upright to keep his hands clean

Louis is a gorilla who lives at the Philadelphia Zoo and he hates to get his hands dirty. (Source: YouTube)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Eighteen-year-old Louis is a clean freak.

If Louis has food in his hands, he will walk upright to keep his snacks and hands clean.

Gorilla experts say it's pretty rare for a gorilla in the wild to walk this way.

