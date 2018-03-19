Gorilla walks upright to keep his hands clean - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Gorilla walks upright to keep his hands clean

By Liz Adelberg, Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Eighteen-year-old Louis is a clean freak.

Louis is a gorilla who lives at the Philadelphia Zoo and he hates to get his hands dirty.

If Louis has food in his hands, he will walk upright to keep his snacks and hands clean. 

Gorilla experts say it's pretty rare for a gorilla in the wild to walk this way.

