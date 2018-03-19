Walk In rally held at Atherton High School - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Walk In rally held at Atherton High School

By Sarah Jackson, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Parents, students and community members were invited to attend the rally. (Source: WAVE 3 News) Parents, students and community members were invited to attend the rally. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A rally against Kentucky's pension reform bill was held at a Jefferson County Public School.

The Jefferson County Teachers Association held the rally at Atherton High School Monday in support of a state budget that funds high-quality public education for every child, as well as retirement security and quality affordable health care for all education employees.

>> MORE JCPS NEWS

Parents, students and community members were invited to attend the rally that was held from 6:50 to 7:10 a.m.

Everyone who attended the rally was encouraged to wear red. Those who participated walked into the school together following the rally as a show of unity.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly