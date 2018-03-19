Walk In rally held at Atherton High School

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A rally against Kentucky's pension reform bill was held at a Jefferson County Public School.



The Jefferson County Teachers Association held the rally at Atherton High School Monday in support of a state budget that funds high-quality public education for every child, as well as retirement security and quality affordable health care for all education employees.



Parents, students and community members were invited to attend the rally that was held from 6:50 to 7:10 a.m.



Everyone who attended the rally was encouraged to wear red. Those who participated walked into the school together following the rally as a show of unity.

