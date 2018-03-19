School closes due to LG&E incident - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

School closes due to LG&E incident

By Sarah Jackson, Digital Content Manager
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Gas was shut off to Evangel Christian School causing the school to close Monday, according to principal Joe Washington.

Washington said the gas was shut off due to an LG&E incident in the area.

