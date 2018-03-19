Graffiti suspects caught on camera outside Louisville bar

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Multiple people are wanted in connection to graffiti at a Louisville bar.

The Back Door, located in Mid City Mall, posted photos of the suspects on its Facebook page.



The owner said they have contacted the Louisville Metro Police Department.

They also said they have a new ID scanner that takes license information and that they have given the information to police.



Anyone with information about the tagging is asked to call the anonymous LMPD tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

