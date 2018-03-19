Graffiti suspects caught on camera outside Louisville bar

The Hepatitis A outbreak is impacting the jail, restaurants, and schools in southern Indiana. Henryville schools closed Friday after the district confirmed two workers had Hepatitis A, a disease of the liver.More >>
The Back Door, located in Mid City Mall, posted photos of the suspects on its Facebook page.More >>
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the vehicle went over an embankment.More >>
The principal said the gas was shut off due to an LG&E incident in the area.More >>
The Jefferson County Teachers Association is holding a rally in support of a state budget that funds high-quality public education for every child, as well as retirement security and quality affordable health care for all education employees.More >>
