One lane of I-71 North in Oldham County remains closed after wreck

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police have been able to reopen one lane of Interstate 71 North after an accident involving a semi at the Oldham/Henry County line.

Oldham County Dispatch says the crash was reported at 8:39 a.m. at the 24.4 mile marker.

An air ambulance was called to the scene to transport one person to the hospital.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the vehicle went over the embankment.and the slow lane will remain closed for several hours.

This story will be updated.

