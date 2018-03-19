Help need by coroner's office to find woman's next of kin - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Help need by coroner's office to find woman's next of kin

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Jefferson County Coroner's Office) (Source: Jefferson County Coroner's Office)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner's Office is looking for the next of kin of a woman who recently died.

Andrea Peake, 73, of Louisville, died March 17. Peake lived in the 8000 block of Gainsborough Dr.

Anyone with information about Peake's family should call Deputy Coroner Anthony Wight at 502-574-6262 or 502-574-1971.

