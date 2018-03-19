Mayor kicks off National Youth Violence Prevention Week

The National Youth Violence Prevention Week campaign hopes to educatethe community on ways to reduce youth violence. (Source: Jeff Knight, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - City leaders are talking awareness and education as Louisville kicks off National Youth Violence Prevention Week.

Today's event at the California Community Center, located at 1600 St. Catherine Street, focused on educating students, teachers, parents and the community about ways to reduce youth violence in our community.

"One of the greatest signs of hope I see in this ongoing fight to erase violence from the life's of our young people is the passion and drive we're seeing from who ... our young people," said Mayor Greg Fischer. "I am extremely proud of all the young people across our country and right here in Louisville who have stood up especially since the shootings in Parkland, Florida who said enough is enough with gun violence."

Fischer was joined at the kickoff event by Dr. Marty Pollio, superintendent of the Jefferson County Public Schools, Louisville Metro Council president David James, Rashaad Abdur-Rahman, director of the Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods and Sadiqa Reynolds, president of the Louisville Urban League.

Throughout the week activities will be held at dozens of schools and non-profit agencies across Louisville.

