Surveillance video and ID scanner stores information on vandals

The Back Door has been in operation for 31 years. (Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)

The view of surveillance cameras at The Back Door. (Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)

The ID scanner used at The Back Door. (Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – With a single scan, a Louisville bar was able to store information that would later be helpful in a police investigation.

Multiple people are wanted in connection to graffiti at The Back Door, located in Mid City Mall. Surveillance video captured the vandalism and the same group entering the bar after spraying graffiti on a fence in the bar's parking lot.

"In today's age you pretty much have to have cameras everywhere just for safety reasons," said John Dant, who has owned The Back Door for 31 years.

Dant said there aren't many issues at his establishment, but he posted photos of the suspects on the bar's Facebook page to see if anyone could identify the group.

A week before the vandalism, Dant invested in a new ID scanning system that does more than check a customer's age. The system scans the card for your date of birth, address and driver's license number, along with the time you got there.

"If you are coming in and out then we will know," Dant said. "With everything that goes on in the world, we would just rather keep a database."

Dant said the system, which cost around $1,000, was in operation during March 16 and was supplementing 20 surveillance cameras in place at The Back Door.

"I think it was worth every penny," Dant said.

Just before 2 a.m., cameras outside The Back Door caught a group vandalizing a fence in the parking lot. The group then went inside and cameras caught even better images of their faces right before they handed over their IDs.

"They obviously don't realize that by us scanning it we have their information," Dant said.

After noticing the graffiti Friday afternoon, Dant matched time stamps on the cameras and the scanning system to compile a list of names and addresses for police.

"You are over 21, so to go around and tag someone's property is ridiculous," Dant said.

Dant said he's using technology to be proactive. Whether it's the underage or problem customers, the system flags people who aren't allowed in the bar.

"Business owners should always have equipment for protection not just for yourself, but for your customers," Dant said.

Dant is working with Louisville Metro Police Department to find those responsible. LMPD did not have any updates on the suspects, but if charged they would be facing criminal mischief charges.

Anyone with information about the tagging is asked to call the anonymous LMPD tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

