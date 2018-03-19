JCPS student escapes attempted attack on way to school

A student said someone tried to assault her as she walked to duPont Manual High School on the morning of March 19.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD is investigating an attempted attack on a local high school student on her way to class Monday morning.

It allegedly happened around 7 a.m. near 3rd Street and Gaulbert Avenue, police said.

The student was walking to duPont Manual High School after getting off a TARC bus, school officials said.

Police said the would-be victim was not physically hurt. Investigators said they have no suspects, or even a description of the would-be attacker, adding that the incident appears to be an isolated one.

UofL said some of its campus officers also responded to the scene, but LMPD is now handling the case. duPont Manual High School officials said extra security will be on patrol the rest of the week to keep an eye on students.

They also sent the following note to parents:

This morning at approximately 7:05 a.m., a Manual student reported that she was physically accosted on Lee Street by an unknown person, about one-and-a-half blocks from school.

The student was walking to Manual after getting off a TARC bus. The student is safe and wasn't physically harmed. It was the student's situational awareness that facilitated the positive outcome.

We immediately contacted the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), and the agency is investigating the incident. Additionally, we contacted Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) Security and Investigations, and we will have extra eyes outside Manual each morning this week to help ensure student safety.

Please also talk with your students about being aware of their surroundings at all times.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.