JCPS student escapes attempted attack on way to school

It allegedly happened around 7 a.m. near 3rd Street and Gaulbert Avenue, police said.More >>
Louisville food truck operators could see improved access for this year's Shakespeare In The Park productions at Central Park in Old Louisville.More >>
The city of Louisville has been chosen to participate in a test that could lead to more crimes being solved using ShotSpotter technology.More >>
Seven people were shot at a Louisville nightclub over the weekend, and now, community leaders are talking about what needs to happen to make Cole's Place a safer place.More >>
With a single scan, a Louisville bar was able to store information that would later be helpful in a police investigation.More >>
Multiple people are wanted in connection to graffiti at The Back Door, located in Mid City Mall.More >>