Man shows up with gunshot wounds at Norton Hospital

One person was shot near Norton Hospital on Monday night. (Source: Miles Jackson/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD detectives are investigating a shooting in which a man showed up at Norton Hospital with injuries.

Few details were immediately available, but LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said a black man in his 30s arrived at Norton just before 9 p.m. with gunshot wounds that are not life-threatening.

WAVE 3 News reporter David Mattingly said a car riddled with bullet holes -- at least 20 on the passenger side -- was parked just outside the hospital.

Mitchell said it's not clear where the shooting took place, adding that there are no suspects in the case just yet.

