Shooting reported outside Norton Hospital

One person was shot near Norton Hospital on Monday night. (Source: Miles Jackson/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A shooting has been reported outside a local hospital.

Few details were immediately available, but MetroSafe confirmed the call came in at 9:02 p.m. that the shooting took place just outside Norton Hospital in the 200 block of East Chestnut Street in downtown Louisville.

WAVE 3 News has a crew en route to the scene.

Please refresh this WAVE3.com page for updates to this developing story.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.