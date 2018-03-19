Local non-profit aims to prevent killer from parole release

Damien Lacambra was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2016, but could get out as early as next month. (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A Louisville Army veteran serving time for killing his wife could be released on parole next month.

But a local non-profit is working to fight that.

Damien Lacambra shot and killed his wife Amelia at their home in Saint Regis Park in April 2016.

Lacambra was sentenced to 10 years on a manslaughter charge.

Under Kentucky law, he must serve 20 percent of the sentence -- or two years.

The Mary Byron Project has started a change.org petition against his early release.

At last check, it had 1,300 signatures.

