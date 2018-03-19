Cafeteria worker overhears conversation about molestation; man arrested

Keith Mohney was arrested over the weekend after a cafeteria worker allegedly overheard him talking about having molested a child.

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) – A conversation overheard by a cafeteria worker has led to a child molestation arrest in New Albany.

Keith Mohney, 67, was arrested over the weekend.

Our partners at the News and Tribune reported a cafeteria worker overheard the child talking about the abuse, and reported it.

The victim is a girl under the age of 10. It's not clear if Mohney has any other alleged victims.

