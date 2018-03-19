Embattled Horse Cave PD only has 3 officers allowed to patrol streets

HORSE CAVE, KY (WAVE) – The turmoil continues for the tiny police department in Horse Cave, Kentucky.

The chief and an officer are already suspended in the wake of an FBI investigation.

On Monday, WAVE 3 News learned that Officer Larry Martin was terminated last week.

The city attorney said the firing isn't related to the federal investigation.

Martin wasn't allowed to carry a gun because of a previous federal wire fraud indictment.

Horse Cave only has six officers. Currently, only three are allowed to patrol the streets.

The Hart County Sheriff's Office is helping with patrols.

