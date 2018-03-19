Local teachers rally at Atherton High School to protest education cuts

Keith Mohney was arrested over the weekend after a cafeteria worker allegedly overheard a conversation about child molestation.More >>
Keith Mohney was arrested over the weekend after a cafeteria worker allegedly overheard a conversation about child molestation.More >>
LMPD detectives are investigating a shooting in which a man showed up at Norton Hospital with injuries.More >>
LMPD detectives are investigating a shooting in which a man showed up at Norton Hospital with injuries.More >>
Jefferson County teachers rallied at Atherton High School early Monday morning, protesting proposed education cuts.More >>
Jefferson County teachers rallied at Atherton High School early Monday morning, protesting proposed education cuts.More >>
The turmoil continues for the tiny police department in Horse Cave, Kentucky. The chief and an officer are already suspended in the wake of an FBI investigation.More >>
The turmoil continues for the tiny police department in Horse Cave, Kentucky. The chief and an officer are already suspended in the wake of an FBI investigation.More >>
A Louisville Army veteran serving time for killing his wife could be released on parole next month. But a local non-profit is working to fight that.More >>
A Louisville Army veteran serving time for killing his wife could be released on parole next month. But a local non-profit is working to fight that.More >>