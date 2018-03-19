Local teachers rally at Atherton High School to protest education cuts

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The Jefferson County Teachers' Association organized a rally bright and early Monday morning outside Atherton High School.

Teachers, parents and students united to send a message to Frankfort.

Cuts to education or teachers' benefits are not an option, they say.

"We show our dedication every single day of the week," Atherton teacher William Tucker said. "We need everyone in Frankfort to keep their promises, the things they've been telling us all of our careers that are guaranteed to us."

Added fellow teacher Michael Kluemper: "I think it is super important to stand up for everybody who is a state worker, teacher, we are all in this together. We've all put in together for this."

The group then held a walk-in, showing support for a state budget that funds public education, retirement security and healthcare for all educators.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.