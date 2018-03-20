Man found not guilty in 6-year-old's stabbing death

The latest offbeat Pinterest fad involves taking old baby doll heads and turning them into new homes for your houseplants.More >>
The latest offbeat Pinterest fad involves taking old baby doll heads and turning them into new homes for your houseplants.More >>
Here are five stories WAVE Country will be talking about today.More >>
Here are five stories WAVE Country will be talking about today.More >>
An Indianapolis man accused of stabbing and killing a 6-year-old Versailles, Kentucky boy in his bed, has been found not guilty by reason of insanity.More >>
An Indianapolis man accused of stabbing and killing a 6-year-old Versailles, Kentucky boy in his bed, has been found not guilty by reason of insanity.More >>
Keith Mohney was arrested over the weekend after a cafeteria worker allegedly overheard a conversation about child molestation.More >>
Keith Mohney was arrested over the weekend after a cafeteria worker allegedly overheard a conversation about child molestation.More >>
LMPD detectives are investigating a shooting in which a man showed up at Norton Hospital with injuries.More >>
LMPD detectives are investigating a shooting in which a man showed up at Norton Hospital with injuries.More >>