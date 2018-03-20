Man found not guilty in 6-year-old's stabbing death

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An Indianapolis man accused of stabbing and killing a 6-year-old Versailles, Kentucky boy in his bed, has been found not guilty by reason of insanity.



After about 12 hours of deliberation, Ronald Exantus was found not guilty of both murder and burglary.

PREVIOUS STORY: 6-year-old Versailles boy stabbed to death during home invasion



Exantus was found guilty, but mentally ill, on an assault charge.



The jury apparently agreed with the defense’s closing argument that prosecutors did not prove intent behind his actions.



The former dialysis nurse had previously admitted to entering the Tipton home at random in December 2015 and stabbing Logan Tipton to death.



The jury is scheduled to return at 1 p.m. Tuesday to begin the sentencing phase.

