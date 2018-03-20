Doll head planters are the latest thing

It takes reduce, reuse and recycle to a very dark place. (Source: Instagram @janeycakesworld)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - If you have a green thumb and a twisted sense of humor, these are the planters for you.

The latest offbeat Pinterest fad involves taking old baby doll heads and turning them into new homes for your houseplants. The trend has inspired Instagram hashtags like #dollheadplanters, #upcycle and #potheads.

It takes reduce, reuse and recycle to a very dark place.

