Fire starts at Clarksville pallet company

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) – Crews are working to put out flames at a pallet business in Clark County.

The fire was reported at J&J Pallet, located at 640 Miller Avenue, around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, according to Clark Central Command.

The fire started in a storage shed behind the main building.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

