Billy Reed: Cards, Cats hanging around during college basketball's quirkiest season

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – It was a season without celebration until the National Invitation Tournament, of all things, came along to pump a lot of unity, pride, and fun – mostly fun – into the University of Louisville men's basketball team and its bruised and battered fan base.

The Cards' two NIT wins in the KFC Yum! Center – over Northern Kentucky and Middle Tennessee – looked and felt and sounded, well, different. Although the upper rim was virtually empty, the lower bowl was full and rocking.

And these weren't the same corporate suits and East End elites who occupied those seats during the regular season. These seemed to be middle-class folks from working-class neighborhoods who usually inhabit the upper arena, if they can afford even those nosebleed seats.

That's an observation and a generalization, but I think it's pretty close to the truth. The core of any inner city's fan base always is heavy on diversity, socio-economic status as well as race. The fans at Sunday's game were more or less the spiritual ancestor of the crowds that used to jam the Jefferson County Armory, always leaving a blue cloud of cigarette smoke hanging above the floor.

One more win at the Yum! Center and the Cardinals will be on their way to the NIT semifinals in New York's Madison Square Garden. That may not seem much of a consolation prize when you consider what might have been, could have been, and maybe even should have been for one of the quirkiest teams in what has turned out to be college basketball's quirkiest season.

This isn't to say, understand, that the fun of the NIT will relieve the angst created by the Rick Pitino and Tom Jurich firings. It won't make up for that inexplicable loss to Virginia, the one where the Cavaliers somehow managed to steal the game by scoring five points in the last 9/10th of a second.

Yet how would you feel right now if you were a Virginia fan? The Wahoos got walloped by something name UMBC, becoming the first No. 1 seed ever to lose to a 16, and it wasn't even close.

Or how about North Carolina or Arizona or Michigan State or Xavier or Cincinnati? You think those fans are any happier today than the ones here?

My NCAA bracket is in tatters, but I think I can still make out the following names going to the Final Four in San Antonio – Villanova, Duke, Michigan, and ... Kentucky!

Coach John Calipari's whining about being sent to Boise for the first two rounds looked pretty silly when both Virginia and Arizona took gas. What appeared to be one of the toughest roads to San Antonio suddenly became an autobahn with no traffic.

Having eliminated Davidson and Buffalo in Boise, the Wildcats now go to Atlanta, their home away from home, and have to dispatch only Kansas State and probably Loyola of Chicago to reach San Antonio.

Quirky, indeed.

It's probably asking too much for UK to win the NCAA and UofL the NIT. But it's also not out of the question. Nothing is out of the question. Seldom have so many marquee programs failed to advance to the Sweet Sixteen.

Watching the UofL win Sunday over a very good Middle Tennessee team playing what turned out to be its last game under veteran coach Kermit Davis, my attention was frequently drawn to the very tall, thin man coaching the Cardinals.

I'm not going to speculate about whether interim coach David Padgett should get the job full time. But I will say that I've totally been impressed by the way this young man has responded to the challenge of replacing Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino.

For a guy who had never been a head coach at any level, Padgett acquitted himself remarkably well. No coach has ever been asked to do his on-the-job training with a perennially Top 10 program playing in the nation's best conference.

At times his inexperience showed, as any rational person knew it would, but he worked and learned and got better. Off the court, he conducted himself like a gentleman at all times, win or lose, good times or bad. He restored dignity and respect to a program that badly needed it.

For some, the record, now 22-13 heading into Tuesday's NIT quarterfinal against Mississippi State, will not be good enough. Neither will the 9-9 mark in the Atlantic Coast Conference. They will say he should have done better, given the talent at his command.

I will concede that he was not a miracle worker, but he gave a pretty good run at it. And he did it while losing two beloved family members. If I had a son who could play the game, I would love for him to play for as classy a coach as Padgett.

More than a week ago, when the malcontents were snarling that UofL should not have accepted the NIT bid, I said that was churlish and childish. I rest my case. It's been wonderful to see that old-time electricity revive itself in the Yum! Center.

Billy Reed is a longtime sportswriter who contributes regular columns to WAVE3.com.

