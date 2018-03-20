Odors in West Louisville getting attention

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The West Jefferson County Community Task Force will hold an open meeting Tuesday regarding odors in West Louisville.

The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at the California Community Center.

The meeting is a monthly event but District councilwoman Jessica Green will be in attendance as well as the Air Pollution Control District.

WAVE 3 News will be at the meeting and will have more on this story.



