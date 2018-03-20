How to reduce your outstanding RiverLink bill

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Drivers who cross the Ohio River frequently can now capitalize on a promotion offered by RiverLink, to save time and money.

RiverLink is pushing drivers who pay their monthly tolls by mail to open prepaid RiverLink accounts online. Drivers who open these accounts are eligible for conversion of rates to the lowest available.

According to RiverLink, more than 1,000 drivers have opened accounts online since February, and those drivers have saved nearly $30,000 total. These savings come from rate conversions and having fees waived.

Below are the steps RiverLink recommends to set up the accounts.

Drivers can open an account and begin saving money in a few easy steps:

1. Go to www.riverlink.com and click the Pay Invoice button

2. Enter invoice number and license plate number

3. Click “I want to save money”

4. Savings are calculated based on reduced toll rates and waived fees

5. Click Proceed with Account Conversion

6. Follow the instructions to finish setting up a RiverLink prepaid account

The promotion is only available for drivers who haven't reached collection status on their tolls.

