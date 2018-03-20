GOP candidate for KY Secretary of State apologizes to Yarmuth after Twitter threat

A now-deleted tweet from Kentucky Republican Carl Nett has many on both sides of the aisle concerned. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A now-deleted tweet from Kentucky Republican Carl Nett has many on both sides of the aisle concerned.

Nett is the GOP's candidate for Kentucky Secretary of State.

On Tuesday, he responded to a tweet from Congressman Yarmuth seeming to indicate a violent threat.

Yarmuth tweeted about wearing an anti-NRA pin:

I’m so proud of my @NRA rating, I’ll wear it on my chest. I invite my colleagues to join me in wearing our F ratings every day until the GOP finally stands up to the gun lobby and helps us pass common sense gun safety legislation. Find me to get a pin. #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/sOECS54QOK — Rep. John Yarmuth (@RepJohnYarmuth) March 19, 2018

In a tweet that's since been deleted, Nett responded saying " Move it over just a bit. I'm trained center mass."

Nett's comments would seem to allude to his training as a Secret Service agent, learning to shoot at the center mass of a potential attacker's body.

The Louisville GOP tweeted a response condemning the tweet.

Our politics have grown too divisive over the last 10 years. In regard to the Tweet by Secretary of State candidate Carl Nett this AM, we condemn that tweet, in the strongest of terms, as well as any suggestion of violence against anyone, much less a member of Congress. (1/2) — LouisvilleGOP (@LouisvilleGOP) March 20, 2018

The GOP went on to say the comments were especially disturbing " in light of recent attacks on Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) and our own Senator Rand Paul".

Kentucky Democratic Party Chair Ben Self also released a statement:

Carl Nett’s comment about shooting Rep. John Yarmuth is not only alarming but terribly offensive given the numerous shootings including one in Great Mills, Maryland today,” Kentucky Democratic Party Ben Self said. “Nett, a current Republican candidate for secretary of state and campaign contributor to Gov. Matt Bevin, is obviously unfit to be elected for or hold any Kentucky office. Any threats of violence cannot be tolerated in our current political or public forums.”

WAVE 3 News contacted Conressman Yarmuth's office for comment, and they released the following:

“In the wake of the Scalise shooting, Capitol Police have directed offices to be diligent in reporting all threats to members' safety. They are aware of this situation.”

The Louisville Branch of the FBI issued a brief statement on the matter as well:

FBI Louisville is aware of the tweet and is working with our law enforcement partners to determine the best course of action. The FBI takes seriously all threats of violence.

Nett tweeted an apology Tuesday night in a series of tweets:

To the extent that anyone, including and most especially Congressman Yarmuth or members of his family, felt sincerely threatened or even offended by today’s social media post, I offer my sincere apology to them. — Carl B. Nett (@realCarlNett) March 20, 2018

I recognize that my attempt to be clever was far from clever, particularly in light of politically motivated acts of violence against elected officials – from the shooting of Republican congressman at a softball practice to the blindside attack on our own Senator, Rand Paul. — Carl B. Nett (@realCarlNett) March 20, 2018

I now join the long list of imperfect human beings with “foot-in-mouth” disease. Once again, I apologize to Congressman Yarmuth and his family and ask for their forgiveness. — Carl B. Nett (@realCarlNett) March 20, 2018

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.