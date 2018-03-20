GOP candidate for KY Secretary of State appears to threaten Yarm - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

GOP candidate for KY Secretary of State appears to threaten Yarmuth via Twitter

A now-deleted tweet from Kentucky Republican Carl Nett has many on both sides of the aisle concerned. (Source: WAVE 3 News) A now-deleted tweet from Kentucky Republican Carl Nett has many on both sides of the aisle concerned. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A now-deleted tweet from Kentucky Republican Carl Nett has many on both sides of the aisle concerned.

Nett is the GOP's candidate for Kentucky Secretary of State.

On Tuesday, he responded to a tweet from Congressman Yarmuth seeming to indicate a violent threat.

Yarmuth tweeted about wearing an anti-NRA pin:

In a tweet that's since been deleted, Nett responded saying " Move it over just a bit. I'm trained center mass."

Nett's comments would seem to allude to his training as a Secret Service agent, learning to shoot at the center mass of a potential attacker's body.

The Louisville GOP tweeted a response condemning the tweet.

The GOP went on to say the comments were especially disturbing " in light of recent attacks on Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) and our own Senator Rand Paul".

Kentucky Democratic Party Chair Ben Self also released a statement:

Carl Nett’s comment about shooting Rep. John Yarmuth is not only alarming but terribly offensive given the numerous shootings including one in Great Mills, Maryland today,” Kentucky Democratic Party Ben Self said. “Nett, a current Republican candidate for secretary of state and campaign contributor to Gov. Matt Bevin, is obviously unfit to be elected for or hold any Kentucky office. Any threats of violence cannot be tolerated in our current political or public forums.”

WAVE 3 News contacted Conressman Yarmuth's office for comment, and they released the following:

“In the wake of the Scalise shooting, Capitol Police have directed offices to be diligent in reporting all threats to members' safety. They are aware of this situation.”

The Louisville Branch of the FBI issued a brief statement on the matter as well:

FBI Louisville is aware of the tweet and is working with our law enforcement partners to determine the best course of action. The FBI takes seriously all threats of violence.

Nett tweeted the following on Tuesday afternoon, seemingly in response to the uproar about his earlier tweet.

Friends, I protected Barack Obama, John Kerry, John Edwards, Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, and Bill Clinton. I voted for none of them. I would have DIED for any of them. My oath is to the Constitution. ALL politicians should keep that oath, first and foremost.

