Magician Lance Burton to headline Louisville Palace

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Magician Lance Burton is bringing his act to Louisville.

Burton is set to headline the Louisville Palace on Saturday, March 24.

According to his website, Burton has won "Best Magician" for 11 years in a row from the Las Vegas Review-Journal

The show is set for 7:30 p.m, and tickets are still available here.

