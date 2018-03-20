Southern Indiana firefighters save rabbits from burning building

Jeffersonville and Clarksville firefighters saved some rabbits from a fire just in time for Easter. (Source: JFD)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Jeffersonville and Clarksville firefighters saved some rabbits from a fire just in time for Easter.

According to JFD, they assisted Clarksville with a building fire at J&J Pallet Tuesday morning. There were no injuries reported, but nine bunnies were trapped inside the burning storage shed.

All nine rabbits were rescued from the shed, which was a total loss

The firefighters were also able to stop the fire from spreading to an adjacent building.

