Southern Indiana firefighters save rabbits from burning building

Emergency responders in Indianapolis have been treating people who've overdosed on drugs or substances laced with bug spray.More >>
Emergency responders in Indianapolis have been treating people who've overdosed on drugs or substances laced with bug spray.More >>
The hope was that the students not only learned the skill, but created bonds with the officers and took part in uplifting conversations.More >>
The hope was that the students not only learned the skill, but created bonds with the officers and took part in uplifting conversations.More >>
Christopher Lee Dresing, 33, of Louisville, was arrested after an undercover investigation by Kentucky State Police.More >>
Christopher Lee Dresing, 33, of Louisville, was arrested after an undercover investigation by Kentucky State Police.More >>
The WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team is proud to announce a full-featured and rebuilt weather app for Apple and Android devices.More >>
The WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team is proud to announce a full-featured and rebuilt weather app for Apple and Android devices.More >>
A now-deleted tweet from Kentucky Republican Carl Nett has many on both sides of the aisle concerned.More >>
A now-deleted tweet from Kentucky Republican Carl Nett has many on both sides of the aisle concerned.More >>