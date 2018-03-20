Louisville man charged with child porn distribution

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A undercover investigation has led to the arrest of a man on child pornography charges.

Christopher Lee Dresing, 33, of Louisville, was arrested March 20 for distribution of matter portraying a sex performance of a minor.

Kentucky State Police say the investigation began after the Electronic Crime Branch found Dresing uploading child porn online.

Dresing was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections and is scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow morning.

