LMPD holds annual Tie Day celebration

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police held its annual event, in which officers teach students a valuable life skill.

For Tie Day, officers from LMPD and Louisville Fire went to Thomas Jefferson Middle School and taught young men at the school how to tie a tie.

Several community activists were also in attendance, as well as Louisville Mayoral candidate Angela Leet.

A local drumline performed and a student did spoken word during the program.

The hope was that the students not only learned the skill, but created bonds with the officers and took part in uplifting conversations.

