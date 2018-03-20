Winning in March means money for area restaurants, sports pubs

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The quest for the Final Four continues for local teams in their respective tournaments, and area restaurants and bars say the tournament doesn't matter to them as long as local teams are winning that means people are watching, eating and drinking.

The University of Kentucky men, Purdue men, and the University of Louisville women are in the NCAA Sweet 16. Western Kentucky plays tomorrow in the NIT and the Louisville men take on Mississippi State Tuesday at 9, at the KFC Yum! Center.

"It's fantastic to see all the local teams doing well to see them get as far as they're going," basketball fan Lisa Smith said.

You name it: Cats, Cards, Hilltoppers, or Boilermakers, if fans can't travel or don't have game tickets, they're packing local sports pubs, like Brownie's The Shed Grille and Bar.

"As many local teams as we can get, continue to move on, it helps everybody out tremendously," Brownie's Owner, Jason Brown said.

"I would absolutely come to a place like this," Smith said, "the atmosphere is great, the food is awesome and it's fun to just kind of partake in the festivities with everybody else because it gets you a little more excited, makes the game a little bit more fun."

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Billy Reed: Cards, Cats hanging around during college basketball's quirkiest season

+ Game-Changers? NCAA uses NIT matchups to experiment with possible tweaks

+ Details announced for UofL's second round NIT matchup

Brown, who has locations in the east end and New Albany, says it's worth it to call in extra staff in March because it always pays off.

"It shows how much the state truly loves the sport," Brown said. "And we get crowds out the door and we're packed for every game."

That's the reason Mark Lamkin made sure his new Bearno's 502 Pizza and Sports Bar on Hurstbourne Parkway was ready to open two weeks ago.

"It's been a really good two weeks," Lamkin smiled. "NCAA and NIT both and thank Gosh, they're on opposite nights, but every night has been a different game and it's really helped us."

Even without delivery service up and running, the new sports-themed restaurant put his Bearno's sales on top of other stores in the past two weeks. Lampkin says he's getting ready to open up another Bearno's Sports Bar in Jeffersontown soon. The success so far has made the longtime Card fan, a fan of all the area teams.

"You know as we've opened up I've become a UK fan, a Bellarmine fan, an Indiana Fan, a WKU fan, you name it, women’s, men’s it doesn't matter," Lamkin said. "People love sports and I really underestimated how popular this would be so far, so it pains me to turn folks away during game time, but we have, it just keeps growing and growing."

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.