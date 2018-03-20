WAVE 3 News Editorial - March, 20, 2018: Safe Schools

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - We all want safe schools. Students and parents want learning to be paramount, not worrying about gun violence. More power to the participants in the March for our Lives Saturday in Washington, D.C. and across the country, including Louisville.

Their voices should be heard. Enough is enough. Protest walks to try and end future instances of gun violence may help get more attention focused on enforcing gun laws and perhaps strengthening others. Students will make a powerful statement with their actions.

They can also make a huge statement by walking up to classmates at school who may be marginalized or bullied and becoming a friend or at least someone who cares. They can make a powerful difference by discouraging others from being a bully and encouraging their school to offer more resources for counselors. This takes moxie and maturity.

It is a challenge that if met by a majority of students will make a big difference in their school. It will also make each of those schools a more welcoming place to learn, and a safer place.

