Cards fall 79-56 to Mississippi State in NIT quarterfinal

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Mississippi State ended UofL's NIT run on Tuesday night. A 79-56 setback in front of 10,718 in the KFC YUM! Center.

The Cards finish up 22-14.

UofL took a 10-8 lead on a Quentin Snider three with 4:51 left in the first quarter, but the Cards would not lead again.

The Bulldogs responded with a 20-4 run. They led 39-28 at the half, and outscored the Cards in all four quarters. They are 25-11 and will face Penn State in an NIT semifinal next Tuesday in New York's Madison Square Garden.

"We ran into a buzzsaw tonight," Cards interim head coach David Padgett said after the loss. "That's a heck of a basketball team."

Padgett took over the program under trying circumstances after Hall of Fame head coach Rick Pitino was fired. The 33 year-old showed poise in every circumstance and piloted UofL basketball through one of the most tumultuous seasons in it's storied history.

"This loss won't define this season. The way these players conducted themselves this season, on the court, but off the court, with all the external distractions we had to deal with, has been nothing short of remarkable. I hope everybody, not only in this university and this program, but in this city, in this state, appreciates that," Padgett said.

"I will love these guys until the day I die, you only get as a coach, no matter what sport you're in, one first team, so I'll always remember this one."

