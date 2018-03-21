UofL players discuss future plans after season ending loss

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A season ending loss to Mississippi State still fresh on their minds, many UofL players discussed their future plans in the locker room.

Ray Spalding plans to the test the NBA waters. "I'm going to take the approach that DA (Deng Adel) and Donovan (Mitchell) did last year, testing the waters, and just seeing what's out there. You can't lose anything, so I'm going to do that," Spalding said.

"I want to go through that same process to see what type of feedback I get, to see how ready I am, but the future is uncertain because I don't know what is going to happen here," Deng Adel said.

"I'm not planning on tranferring anywhere right now, but still don't know how everything is going to fan out," Malik Williams said.

"I haven't thought about that at all, just these last few games just wanted to worry about the NIT and winning games," Jordan Nwora said.

"We'll see what coach they bring in. If they bring in a different coach. I haven't made any major decisions," V.J. King said.

"I have no plans of leaving, or no intentions of leaving, as of right now, I'm staying put, I'm staying here," Ryan McMahon said.

"Right now I'm just focused on school and getting good grades and finishing the semester really well. As for next year, that's a decision that me and my teammates are going to make. Me and the other freshmen, the other underclassmen really love playing with each other, so unless something drastic happens, I don't see why we wouldn't be here," Darius Perry said.

The players also commented on the job first-year head coach David Padgett did after taking over for Hall of Famer Rick Pitino.

"I think he did well, coaching is not easy at all," Darius Perry said about Padgett.

V.J. King added, "He did a great job. I wouldn't have had anybody else coach us this season. He did great for us."

"I have tons of respect for David Padgett and his family. My three years at Louisville, I mean, he's always been a role model to me. Even like a father figure. I can talk to him about anything and he's always been there for me," Ray Spalding said.

"I thought he did an incredible job. He was thrown to the wolves in the toughest conference in the country and he did such and incredible job. A lot of those late game losses were not put on him. We took them as players, but of course, him being the incredible guy that he is, he tried to take as much of the blame off us and he tried to put it on himself because he knew how much adversity we had been through this year that wasn't caused by us, so I mean he's an incredible man and an incredible coach and I think he's going to be one of the, if not the best coach that comes out of Coach Pitino's realm of all time, and quote me on that because I guarantee it happens," Ryan McMahon said.

