JCPS closed due to inclement weather

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Jefferson County Public Schools will be closed Wednesday.

The district made the decision to close at 4:54 a.m. due to inclement weather.

The makeup day will be May 30, which the district says is now the last day of school.

