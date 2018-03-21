March 19, 2018 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

March 19, 2018

By Jennifer Britton, Director
Dr. Paul Schulz with Norton Healthcare joined Dawne on the show to discuss Hepatitis symptoms and prevention.

Hepatitis A Symptoms
Fever
Fatigue
Loss of appetite
Nausea
Vomiting
Abdominal pain
Dark urine
Clay-colored stool
Joint pain
Jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes)

Hygiene practices for prevention of Hep A infection include 
Handwashing
Avoiding tap water and raw foods in areas with poor sanitation, 
Heating foods appropriately (the virus can be inactivated by heating to >185°F  
Cooked foods can transmit Hep A Virus if the temperature during food preparation is inadequate to kill the virus or if food is contaminated after cooking.

