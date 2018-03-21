March 19, 2018

Dr. Paul Schulz with Norton Healthcare joined Dawne on the show to discuss Hepatitis symptoms and prevention.

Hepatitis A Symptoms

Fever

Fatigue

Loss of appetite

Nausea

Vomiting

Abdominal pain

Dark urine

Clay-colored stool

Joint pain

Jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes)

Hygiene practices for prevention of Hep A infection include

Handwashing

Avoiding tap water and raw foods in areas with poor sanitation,

Heating foods appropriately (the virus can be inactivated by heating to >185°F

Cooked foods can transmit Hep A Virus if the temperature during food preparation is inadequate to kill the virus or if food is contaminated after cooking.

