March 19, 2018

Dr. Paul Schulz with Norton Healthcare joined Dawne on the show to discuss Hepatitis symptoms and prevention.
Hepatitis A Symptoms
Fever
Fatigue
Loss of appetite
Nausea
Vomiting
Abdominal pain
Dark urine
Clay-colored stool
Joint pain
Jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes)
Hygiene practices for prevention of Hep A infection include
Handwashing
Avoiding tap water and raw foods in areas with poor sanitation,
Heating foods appropriately (the virus can be inactivated by heating to >185°F
Cooked foods can transmit Hep A Virus if the temperature during food preparation is inadequate to kill the virus or if food is contaminated after cooking.
