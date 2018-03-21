Frankfort recognizes murdered and missing people - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Frankfort recognizes murdered and missing people

By Andreina Centlivre, Reporter
The Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort. (Source: WAVE 3 News) The Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Crystal Rogers (Source: Family photo via Nelson County Sheriff's Office) Crystal Rogers (Source: Family photo via Nelson County Sheriff's Office)
Tommy Ballard (Source: WAVE 3 News) Tommy Ballard (Source: WAVE 3 News)
FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Friends and family of the Ballard family of Bardstown headed to Frankfort today for a resolution that will acknowledge missing and murdered people in Nelson and Marion County.

Sherry Ballard says she has been waiting for the day for a long time. Ballard is the mother of Crystal Rodgers and wife of Tommy Ballard.

Crystal went missing in July of 2015. Tommy was shot in the chest while hunting on his own property in November 2016. Both the cases remain unsolved.

Senator Jimmy Higdon (R-District 14/Lebanon) and Representative Chad McCoy (D-District 50/Bardstown) will be reading Senate Resolution 289 in both the House and the Senate.

