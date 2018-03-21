Frankfort recognizes murdered and missing people

The man who has served as interim head coach of the University of Louisville men's basketball team has announced that he is leaving the school.More >>
The man who has served as interim head coach of the University of Louisville men's basketball team has announced that he is leaving the school.More >>
Friends and family of the Ballard family of Bardstown headed to Frankfort today for a resolution that will acknowledge missing and murdered people in Nelson and Marion County.More >>
Friends and family of the Ballard family of Bardstown headed to Frankfort today for a resolution that will acknowledge missing and murdered people in Nelson and Marion County.More >>
Take a look at some photos our viewers are sharing of the snow around WAVE Country on the second day of spring.More >>
Take a look at some photos our viewers are sharing of the snow around WAVE Country on the second day of spring.More >>
Our closings page will update automatically if more schools make a decision, so check the list frequently.More >>
Our closings page will update automatically if more schools make a decision, so check the list frequently.More >>
The district made the decision to close at 4:54 a.m. due to inclement weather.More >>
The district made the decision to close at 4:54 a.m. due to inclement weather.More >>