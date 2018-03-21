David Padgett out as UofL basketball coach

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man who served as interim head coach of the University of Louisville men's basketball team during a season of turmoil will not be continuing with the school.

The university issued a statement announcing that David Padgett would not be retained as head coach just before a hastily called news conference Wednesday afternoon.

"We all owe a great debt of gratitude to David for his leadership and poise this season," UofL Interim Director of Athletics Vince Tyra said in a statement announcing the move. "He took over during incredible circumstances, has handled himself respectfully throughout the season and I believe he has a bright future in coaching. We expect to determine a new head coach in a short period to build upon the great basketball tradition of this university."

Padgett, 33, who played for the Cardinals under Rick Pitino, was named to lead the team on Sept. 29, -- three days before the start of practice -- after Pitino was fired by the university. He was working under a one-year contract.

"I knew this was going to be a one-year deal," he said. "I signed a one-year contract."

The Cardinals finished 22-14 under Padgett. The season ended Tuesday night in the quarterfinal-round loss to Mississippi State in the quarterfinals of National Invitation Tournament.

Speculation has swirled for months -- even a couple of years -- that Xavier coach Chris Mack would be the next UofL coach.

