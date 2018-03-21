TRAFFIC UPDATE: I-71 N in Jefferson Co. back open after semi crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A semi truck crash shut down all lanes of I-71 North in Jefferson County.

The call of the crash came in just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.

A Trimarc report said that two vehicles were involved in the crash at the 7.5 mile marker of I-71 North in the area of Barbour Lane.

>> Get the latest WAVE 3 Storm Tracking Team forecast

Officials have not released the condition of the drivers.

Officials said the roadway opened back up just before 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.