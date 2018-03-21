TRAFFIC UPDATE: I-71 N in Jefferson Co. back open after semi crash

The university issued a statement announcing that David Padgett would not be retained as head coach just before a hastily called news conference this afternoon.More >>
The heaviest snow fell across the metro and southern Indiana. Snow totals ranged from 5 to 10 inches across Jefferson County.More >>
At West Clark Schools, kids were supposed to be inside making up a snow day. But when district leaders looked outside this morning, they knew class would have to wait and the calendar would need to change.More >>
The call of the crash came in just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
The latest snowfall on the first two days of spring comes just as people were excited about flowers and the Kentucky Derby has most in WAVE Country digging out again.More >>
