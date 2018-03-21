Southern Indiana sheriff confirmed as U.S. Marshal

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The U.S. Senate has confirmed Dan McClain to serve as the U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Indiana.

The confirmation of McClain, the current sheriff of Scott County, came Tuesday night.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Scott County improves health in community, state rankings

+ Indianapolis paramedics see ODs from bug spray-laced drugs

+ IndyCar inks 3-year media rights deal with NBC Sports

First elected as Scott County sheriff in 2011, McClain was in the U.S. Navy for 13 years serving on two SEAL teams and later as a SEAL instructor.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.