Southern Indiana sheriff confirmed as U.S. Marshal

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
Dan McClain (Source: Michael Williams, WAVE 3 News) Dan McClain (Source: Michael Williams, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The U.S. Senate has confirmed Dan McClain to serve as the U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Indiana. 

The confirmation of McClain, the current sheriff of Scott County, came Tuesday night. 

First elected as Scott County sheriff in 2011, McClain was in the U.S. Navy for 13 years serving on two SEAL teams and later as a SEAL instructor.

