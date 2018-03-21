Vince Tyra is looking for 3 things in UofL's next basketball coach

Vince Tyra says he's looking for three specific things as he searches for UofL's next basketball coach. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UofL Interim Athletic Director Vince Tyra spoke candidly about a couple of issues at a news conference Wednesday.

Just a few hours after the school announced it would not renew interim basketball coach David Padgett, Tyra was asked about the state of the search for Padgett's replacement.

"I'd like to see us get back to where we expect to be," he said. "We need an elite head coach. We're not a stepping-stone school here."

Padgett was named interim coach last September -- three days before practice started -- following the FBI's far-reaching investigation into allegations of bribery and corruption at several major universities. The bombshell led to the firings of Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino, and his boss, athletic director Tom Jurich.

Speculation has swirled since long before Pitino was fired that Xavier boss Chris Mack would succeed him. Mack's Musketeers, a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, were upset in Sunday's second-round action in Nashville.

Tyra listed three things he'll be looking for in his candidates:

"How they're going to fit the culture of the university, how they're going to run a clean program and how they're going to win," he said.

He also said the school hopes to name a new coach "in a week to 10 days."

