Omni Hotel pleasing guests, booking thousands two weeks after opening

Pizza and sushi are shaping up to be two of the most popular attractions at the Omni so far. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The Omni has booked around 4,000 room nights since its opening in early March. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Omni Louisville Hotel has been open for a little over two weeks and has already had an effect on downtown Louisville.

"It was pretty amazing," Travis Greenwell of Marion County said.

Greenwell got a surprise for his 45th birthday; his girlfriend surprised him with a night stay at the Omni.

"We started off casual at the speakeasy, " Angela Rasey, Greenwell's girlfriend, said. "He thought that I was going to get the valet keys and he was like 'we should really stay here sometime.' So, I said 'how is tonight?'"

The couple told WAVE 3 News they were more than pleased with their stay.

"The room, the view of the city...actually today with it snowing waking up to see that and food was excellent and service was wonderful," Greenwell said. "It's been spot on the whole time."

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Omni: Luminaries turn out for luxury hotel opening in downtown Louisville

+ Downtown neighbors welcome long-awaited market at Omni Hotel

+ Heine Bros. marks 15th store opening with Omni Hotel addition

Since the the hotel's grand opening on March 6 the Omni Louisville has booked almost 4,000 room nights for the month of March.

"We are going to be jam packed this weekend," Eamon O'Brien, Director of Sales and Marketing for the Omni said. "It's a big night for Mid America truck show on the convention side and locals this weekend. Last weekend we were close to capacity and next weekend we'll have a lot going on as well."

O'Brien said along with the folks in town visiting, they have also had a lot of local traffic.

"A lot of people from the east end, old Louisville, or southern Indiana," O'Brien said.

Specifically, O'Brien added that visitors are checking out the library bar, the restaurants, and the Falls City Market.

"Two weeks in BBQ and pizza are most popular," O'Brien said. "Sushi coming in strong behind that. The breakfast sandwiches in the morning and Heine Brothers coffee shop have been fantastic."

There are around 400 employees working for the Omni right now and the hotel said they want to hire more.

"It's snowing outside, our pool deck isn't quite open yet," O'Brien said. "That will be seasonal, that's another restaurant and another bar."

Those who don't have plans for the upcoming Spring Break still have some time to use the promotional rate. The special has rooms priced at around $144 a night.

"The first week of April we have some good availability," O'Brien said. "That's when many of our schools [are on] Spring Break week. If you aren't going out of town and if you are staying here, we encourage you to come down with your family."

O'Brien said an average overnight stay outside of the promotional rate is in the mid-$200 range. For the rest of March, the Omni is also offering 15% off spa services at the Mokara Spa.

For more information on the Omni Louisville Hotel click here.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.