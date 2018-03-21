LMPD honors fallen officer through donation to Center for Women and Families

LMPD's 9th Mobile Division donated food and supplies to the Center for Women and Families. (Source: Sharon Yoo, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – LMPD Officer Nick Rodman was killed in action chasing a domestic violence suspect. Long before that, he was known to be a protector of the victims of domestic violence.

Many called him a champion for the women who are at the Center for Women and Families.

“He was one of the officers who was very instrumental in going above and beyond with some of our clients,” Jeanine Triplett, Vice President of Communications for the center, said. “He would always call our crisis center, get the opinion, our crisis center staff knew him. So when we lost him it was really felt here at the center.”

LMPD’s 9th Mobile Division made their way to the center Wednesday afternoon to make some deliveries of food and supplies. They said they don’t see it as an absence that they are trying to fill but as a torch that they look to carry on.

“Nick left a legacy as far as helping out domestic violence victims, giving them safe passage to the Center for Women and Families,” 9th Mobile Lt. Jerry Huckleberry said. “Then also buying them meals and so forth.”

In the name of their fallen brother, the donations were made and hearts full.

“The things that our detectives see on a daily basis, it doesn’t put a smile on your face and this gives us a chance to have fellowship not only with the 9thMobile Division but with other community partners,” Huckleberry said.

A final ‘thank you’ rests on the wall inside the center. It’s a short and sweet plaque honoring Rodman. The officers took the time to look at the honorary plaque before leaving.

“They made a promise to honor his memory and they’re going to continue to do so,” Triplett said.

The 9th Mobile Division delivered 4,000 pounds of supplies and food to the Center for Women and Families on Wednesday.

