Manual student journalists travel to DC to protest gun violence

Piper Hansen and Audrey Champelli are headed to Washington, D.C., to document a student protest of gun violence.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Student journalists from duPont Manual High School are headed to Washington D.C. to protest gun violence.

On Thursday morning, the group of 18 high school students, two middle school students and five chaperones will leave for the 10-hour drive to Washington.

Since the shooting in Parkland, juniors Audrey Champelli and Piper Hansen have been advocating for school safety.

"We immediately connected with the Parkland students' story because we were seeing these people and like those people are like us," Champelli said.

Champelli and Hansen attended JCPS Board of Education meetings to share their feelings with school leaders; they also participated in last week's nationwide school walkout.

As journalists for Manual’s student-run publications, they’ll be documenting their experience in Washington and sharing the stories of other student activists they meet.

"I think it's really amazing that we’re all united, but I also think that it’s kind of tragic that something bad had to happen for us to all congregate and make change," Hansen said.

The students' adviser posted to Twitter about their hard work, and now, MSNBC reporters are traveling with them to cover the trip. BBC and NPR also have reached out for interviews.

"We feel like we’ve been given a lot of responsibility because so much attention has been shifted towards us that we feel like we have to use that responsibility to make sure that when we are talking to people that we are constantly bringing it back to the issue so that’s what people are hearing and seeing," Champelli said.

The March for Our Lives is Saturday at noon.

The students' stories will be posted online at On The Record

