Crews pull tractor-trailer out of frigid Kentucky pond

SHELBY COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A tractor-trailer hauling steel slipped off an area roadway and landed on its side in a pond.

The incident prompted quite the rescue effort in Shelby County on Wednesday.

Shelby County Emergency Services posted on its Facebook page that "no injuries resulted in this accident. Just a cold cold evening."

It's not clear what caused the tractor-trailer to slide off the road.

