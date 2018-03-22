UofL fans say they want wins to continue with new coach, drama to end

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Speculation is in overdrive over who will get the job as Louisville’s next men’s basketball coach.

But sportswriters and fans seem to be in agreement over their expectations.

After a disappointing year on the court with turmoil and scandal driving headlines, UofL fans said they want more wins and less drama.

"Anyone who comes in here, whoever it may be, is going to understand very quickly how important basketball is in this city and it is to this university and how special this place is,” former interim coach David Padgett said at his farewell press conference Wednesday.

"Win with no drama would be great right now,” sports radio talk show host Mike Rutherford said. "The winning part has been there for a little while, the drama has not."

Rutherford and co-host John Ramsey at Cards Radio 790 have talked fans through good times and bad. They believe the next coach will face high expectations and difficult challenges, including trying to draw top recruits to a program that will be rebuilding.

Ramsey said player development skills will be essential.

"Finding that diamond in the rough, so to speak," Ramsey said. "I think we need a coach with a lot of attributes."

