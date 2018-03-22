Nulu Bock Fest moved due to weather

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - You'll have to wait a little longer to see goats race through the streets of Louisville.



With rain in the forecast for March 24, organizers for Nulu Bock Fest have pushed the event back a week, to March 31.



The goat races on Clay Street are the big draw, but the beer will also be flowing - from 13 local breweries.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android



It's a tradition that dates back to the mid 1800s when people would mark the start of spring by drinking dark German lager - known as Bock.



So why goats? Bock means goat in German.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.