Nulu Bock Fest moved due to weather - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Nulu Bock Fest moved due to weather

By Liz Adelberg, Producer
Connect

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - You'll have to wait a little longer to see goats race through the streets of Louisville.

With rain in the forecast for March 24, organizers for Nulu Bock Fest have pushed the event back a week, to March 31.

The goat races on Clay Street are the big draw, but the beer will also be flowing - from 13 local breweries.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
+ News app: Apple | Android
+ Weather app: Apple | Android

It's a tradition that dates back to the mid 1800s when people would mark the start of spring by drinking dark German lager - known as Bock.

So why goats? Bock means goat in German.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly