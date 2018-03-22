'This Is Us' star writes about years of abuse

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - "This Is Us" star Chrissy Metz writes in her new memoir that she suffered years of physical and emotional abuse at the hands of her stepfather.

In her new book, "This Is Me," Metz said her stepfather would shove, slap and punch her.

She told People Magazine the slightest thing would cause the abuse, even if she looked at him wrong. The 37-year-old actress said she believes he abused her because of her weight.

Metz said she and her stepfather are now in a good place, and that she loves and cares about him.

She said, "Everything that happened to me, happened for me."

Metz's book, "This Is Me" will be released on March 27. She will appear here in Louisville on April 6 at The Kentucky Center. WAVE 3's own Shannon Cogan will moderate the event, an evening of honest conversation about life and its lessons.

Each ticket includes a copy of the book, "This Is Me: Loving the Person You Are Today." VIP meet-and-greet tickets are also available.

