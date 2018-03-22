KYTC: Ice causes several crashes on I-65 ramp in Louisville

The crashes were reported on the ramp from Interstate 65 southbound to Interstate 265 northbound around 4:45 a.m. Thursday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Ice caused several crashes on an interstate ramp in Louisville, according to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials.

The crashes were reported on the ramp from Interstate 65 southbound to Interstate 265 northbound around 4:45 a.m. Thursday.

TRIMARC reported four vehicles were involved.

Lanes were blocked for almost an hour as salt trucks de-iced the ramp.

As of 6:34 a.m., the ramp was reopened.

