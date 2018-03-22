JCPS bus involved in injury crash

The accident happened in front of Iroquois High School, located at 4615 Taylor Boulevard around 6:35 a.m., according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News file)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A Jefferson County Public School bus was involved in an injury accident.

The accident happened in front of Iroquois High School, located at 4615 Taylor Boulevard around 6:35 a.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe.

Dispatchers said no students were injured.

The extent of the injuries has not been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

