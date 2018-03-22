WAVE 3 Undercover: Stores profiting off illegal drug crisis

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – For months, I’ve been showing you how bad the illegal drug problem is in Louisville. And I’ve done it all with a camera, recording while sitting in a car.



From the worst block in the city for crime, to the worst corner, to the worst house, the one thing they all had in common is the little white powdery rock.



I shot video recently of what appears to be people buying and counting white rocks at an apartment building on 29th Street. It was happening 50 yards from the front door of Brandeis Elementary School.



Buyers who get stuck without a way to smoke crack cocaine in that area can find help, conveniently, at nearby stores.

"Hey can I get a kit?” I asked the clerk at a convenience store at Dixie Food Mart on Dixie Highway.



“A kit?” he asked.



“Yeah,” I said. I was dressed undercover so I wouldn’t be recognized, wearing a hidden camera, asking the clerk for what's called a "kit."



A kit contains a small glass pipe, a copper Chore Boy scrubber that serves as a filter and sometimes a lighter, all packed in a small brown paper bag.



Basically, it’s a crack cocaine smoking kit.



"$6.35,” he charged me as he handed over the bagged kit.

I walked out and noticed an addiction recovery center right across the street.



I went out undercover with a coworker to convenience stores in a zone with high illegal drug arrest numbers spanning from Dixie Highway to 28th Street.



At each store, we asked a simple question:



"Can I get a kit?”



We never requested the individual items, but they were assembled and bagged up right there. Daily Mart at Dixie Highway and Wilson Avenue charged $5.55.



Same story at the liquor store at 26th and Chestnut streets, and Dino's Food Mart at 26th Street and Broadway.



“You don't need no kit girl,” the clerk at Shorty's at Dixie Highway and Date Street said, trying to talk my coworker out of it, while packing and selling her a kit for the second day in a row.



A couple of stores we visited, like Tony's Convenient Mart at 26th Street and Broadway, told us they do not sell kits.



But nine times we walked out of stores with crack cocaine smoking kits costing anywhere from $4 to $7.



"To tell you the truth, I was quite shocked, and somewhat amazed,” WAVE 3 News safety and security expert D’Shawn Johnson said when we showed him the results of our investigation.

Johnson was a Louisville narcotics officer for 12 years.



“Separately, each one of these items mean nothing,” Johnson said as he laid out the glass pipe,

copper scrubber and lighter from one bag. “But when you combine them, they become what's called drug paraphernalia."



Kentucky state law says “kits designed for use in, converting, processing, or preparing controlled substances" constitute a “Class A misdemeanor."



"What you're doing is you're perpetuating drugs in this community and you're profiting from it,” Johnson said. “So you're no better than the local drug dealer himself."



What did the workers who sold us the kits have to say about this? We went back to every store with a lot of questions and a camera they could see this time. You’ll see how they responded on WAVE 3 News Monday at 6.

